Sport

The dressing-room is where we change everything but racism

Yet SA still produces outstanding black athletes despite these unfriendly spaces

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
17 December 2020 - 20:20

As black sports journalists, especially in rugby and cricket, we’ve often had to justify why black players deserve consistent opportunities at the highest level in formal and informal conversations.

Some of these conversations have been uncomfortable, fraught with tension and at times laced with expletives. Even among our own peers, family and friends, we’ve had to explain this over and over...

