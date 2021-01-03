Blast from the past: SA nail England on pitch and paddock

Today in SA sports history: January 4

1906 — SA’s cricketers win their first-ever Test match in their 12th contest since their debut in 1889, beating England by one wicket in Johannesburg. Needing 284 to win, the home side reached the target in the 113th over on the fourth day, with Dave Nourse top-scoring with an unbeaten 93 and Gordon White making 81. SA’s fourth-innings total was the highest of the match, with England making 184 and 190, and the hosts just 91 in their first innings...