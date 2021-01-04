Sport

Blast from the past: Brave Bavuma bats his way into history books

Today in SA sports history: January 5

David Isaacson Sports reporter
04 January 2021 - 18:33

Today in SA sports history: January 5

1910 — Bowler Bert Vogler equals the SA record of 12 wickets in a Test match as his team beats England by 19 runs in the first Test in Johannesburg. Vogler, who bowled fast deliveries and spin, matched the mark set by Tip Snooke four years earlier. Their dozen stood untouched until Hugh Tayfield took 13 in 1952 and again 1957. Makhaya Ntini and Kagiso Rabada have since joined the 13 club...

