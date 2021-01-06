Sport

Blast from the past: Boks hop to victory against England

Today in SA sports history: January 7

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 January 2021 - 17:06

1954 — The third edition of the Dusi canoe marathon ends in a dead heat, with defending champions Ian Player and Fred Schmidt crossing under the Athlone bridge alongside Ernie Pearce and Bob Templeton, a pair of Pietermaritzburg artisans — all of them in K1s. Their time was one day, 12 hours and 41 minutes. Pearce and Templeton went on to win for the next three years...

