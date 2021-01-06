Blast from the past: Boks hop to victory against England
Today in SA sports history: January 7
06 January 2021 - 17:06
Today in SA sports history: January 7
1954 — The third edition of the Dusi canoe marathon ends in a dead heat, with defending champions Ian Player and Fred Schmidt crossing under the Athlone bridge alongside Ernie Pearce and Bob Templeton, a pair of Pietermaritzburg artisans — all of them in K1s. Their time was one day, 12 hours and 41 minutes. Pearce and Templeton went on to win for the next three years...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.