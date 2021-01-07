Blast from the past: SA continue losing streak against Kiwis

Today in SA sports history: January 8

1994 — SA’s cricketers continue their losing ODI streak against New Zealand, going down by nine runs in a rain-affected triangular series match in Brisbane. The Kiwis scored 256/7 in their 50 overs, but the target was revised to 229 from 39 overs. Peter Kirsten struck 97 from 108 balls in the chase, and while it was enough to earn himself the man of the match award, it couldn’t get SA to a first-ever limited overs victory over New Zealand. The two sides had met three times previously, with New Zealand winning two and one match being abandoned without a ball being bowled. SA would score their first win a week later...