Blast from the past: Laurie Stevens points his way to a vacant strap

Today in SA sports history: January 11

Today in SA sports history: January 11



1913 — The Springboks score nine tries as they beat France 38-5 in Bordeaux to complete their tour unbeaten in all five Tests. It was also their sixth win in a row, the team’s best run at the time. Winger Boetie McHardy and forward Dougie Morkel scored two tries each...