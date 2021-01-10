Blast from the past: Laurie Stevens points his way to a vacant strap
Today in SA sports history: January 11
10 January 2021 - 16:37
Today in SA sports history: January 11
1913 — The Springboks score nine tries as they beat France 38-5 in Bordeaux to complete their tour unbeaten in all five Tests. It was also their sixth win in a row, the team’s best run at the time. Winger Boetie McHardy and forward Dougie Morkel scored two tries each...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.