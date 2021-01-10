Sport

Blast from the past: Laurie Stevens points his way to a vacant strap

Today in SA sports history: January 11

David Isaacson Sports reporter
10 January 2021 - 16:37

Today in SA sports history: January 11

1913 — The Springboks score nine tries as they beat France 38-5 in Bordeaux to complete their tour unbeaten in all five Tests. It was also their sixth win in a row, the team’s best run at the time. Winger Boetie McHardy and forward Dougie Morkel scored two tries each...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Laurie Stevens points his way to a vacant strap Sport
  2. Aussie fans stumped by police after Indian cricketers call out ‘racism’ Sport
  3. Advantage Sharks as MVM drop kicks Western Province Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA continue losing streak against Kiwis Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks hop to victory against England Sport

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: SA continue losing streak against Kiwis Sport
  2. Blast from the past: SA nail England on pitch and paddock Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Makambi stops Dobson to win middleweight crown Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hash and AB pile on the runs to push Proteas to victory Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana put up brave fight against Brazil Sport
X