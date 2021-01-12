A great loss: Mluleki George leaves a lasting legacy as an activist and leader

Vuyokazi agreed. “You taught us everything. You loved us, loved our children and our husbands. It’s painful but we are letting you go. Rest in peace,” she said.

His last born, Zanele, thanked George for loving them and their mother.

“You celebrated all my achievements no matter how small they were. Thank you, Tata.”

Nonkundla also thanked him for loving her. She promised to fulfil his dreams and said she was letting him go. “We will meet again in the next life,” she said, adding they always thought she would die first.

George’s younger sister, Thembakazi, thanked him for being more than a brother.

She said George always had teary eyes when he recalled how their father asked him to look after his siblings before he died. “He was a father to us, he was a mentor. We thank him for all he did for us.”

George’s grandchildren, Siya and Aqhama, described him as “an angel before you became one”.

“A part of me is sad that I never got to say goodbye but I know you will always be here and a part of our lives. I love you Tatomkhulu.”

George was a founding member of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 1983.

He was arrested and sentenced to five years on Robben Island for his activism. After the 1994 elections, he was elected as an ANC MP. In 2008, he defected to form COPE with other unhappy ANC members.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko described George as an organic intellectual who belonged to a rare breed of leaders. “Tshangisa was a battle-tested revolutionary.”

After serving his five-year sentence, George came out more determined to fight the apartheid system, Mvoko said.

George was a trusted leader with whom one could go to war, he said.

The MEC said today’s leaders should take lessons from George and not abuse political power.

When the ANC had self-corrected, George returned to the party, Mvoko said.

Paying tribute to George, Mthobi Tyamzashe, a special adviser to sport minister Nathi Mthethwa, described the anti-apartheid activist as a brother, friend and leader.

“Tshangisa and I never discussed what role we would play in each other’s funerals because we are not very emotional people. However, I know Tshangisa would question me [if I did not speak at his funeral]. He was truly one of a kind.”