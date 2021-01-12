ATP lobs fine at Harrison after he serves petulant refusal

The player refused to do a TV interview because he had to wear a mask, saying it was unhealthy to do so in the sun

American tennis player Christian Harrison has been fined $3,000 (about R46,300) by the ATP after refusing to take part in a mandatory on-court interview at the Delray Beach Open in Florida, US, as it required him to wear a mask.



The qualifier, ranked 789th in the world, stunned top seed Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6(3) 6-2 on Saturday for his first victory against a top 50 player...