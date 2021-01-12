Sport

ATP lobs fine at Harrison after he serves petulant refusal

The player refused to do a TV interview because he had to wear a mask, saying it was unhealthy to do so in the sun

12 January 2021 - 20:45 By Sudipto Ganguly

American tennis player Christian Harrison has been fined $3,000 (about R46,300) by the ATP after refusing to take part in a mandatory on-court interview at the Delray Beach Open in Florida, US, as it required him to wear a mask.

The qualifier, ranked 789th in the world, stunned top seed Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6(3) 6-2 on Saturday for his first victory against a top 50 player...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana roar past Indomitable Lions in cup opener Sport
  2. ATP lobs fine at Harrison after he serves petulant refusal Sport
  3. A great loss: Mluleki George leaves a lasting legacy as an activist and leader Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Four people I knew died while I was struck down by Covid-19 Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Steyn power as Proteas blow away Windies Sport

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Serena, Naomi in Oz Open warm-up Sport
  2. Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open citing COVID-19 concerns Sport
  3. Australian Open to start on February 8 Sport
  4. No practice advantage, no up and over Down Under Sport
  5. Players must be able to train ahead of Australian Open, says Medvedev Sport
X