Blast from the past: Bafana roar past Indomitable Lions in cup opener

Today in SA sports history: January 13

Today in SA sports history: January 13



1953 — Game ranger Ian Player, older brother of golfer Gary, and his KI partner, carpenter Fred Schmidt, win the second edition of the Dusi canoe marathon, taking three days and 14 hours. Only 17 paddlers started the 177km race and Player tore a hole in his canoe within the first half mile. He repaired the damage and carried on competing. ..