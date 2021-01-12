Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Four people I knew died while I was struck down by Covid-19
I now plan to focus on little things, but dream for myself and sports people that there’ll be more and events go ahead
12 January 2021 - 20:41
Stumbling into 2021 with Covid-19 wasn’t exactly the best start to the year, but beating a virus that has pushed the health-care system to beyond capacity deserves some reflection.
For all that the mortality rate is supposed to be low in SA, at a little below 2.7%, I knew four people who died in the weeks I was down...
