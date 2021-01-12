Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Four people I knew died while I was struck down by Covid-19

I now plan to focus on little things, but dream for myself and sports people that there’ll be more and events go ahead

David Isaacson Sports reporter
12 January 2021 - 20:41

Stumbling into 2021 with Covid-19 wasn’t exactly the best start to the year, but beating a virus that has pushed the health-care system to beyond capacity deserves some reflection.

For all that the mortality rate is supposed to be low in SA, at a little below 2.7%, I knew four people who died in the weeks I was down...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana roar past Indomitable Lions in cup opener Sport
  2. ATP lobs fine at Harrison after he serves petulant refusal Sport
  3. A great loss: Mluleki George leaves a lasting legacy as an activist and leader Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Four people I knew died while I was struck down by Covid-19 Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Steyn power as Proteas blow away Windies Sport

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Former ASA president Leonard Chuene dies Sport
  2. SA Rugby remembers Mluleki George as a ‘colossus’ and ‘sport bridge builder’ Rugby
  3. Families warned not to exhume Covid-19 corpses despite deceased appearing in ... South Africa
  4. We were wrong about when second wave would hit: Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  5. Jackson Mthembu is fourth cabinet member to come down with Covid-19 Politics
  6. Attending funerals has become a 'death trap': Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
X