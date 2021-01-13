Blast from the past: Kirstens combine as Proteas cruise to victory over Kiwis

Today in SA sports history: January 14



1961 — Yvonne van Mentz becomes the first SA woman to score a Test century, making an unbeaten 105 against England on the second day of the final fourth Test at Newlands. SA declared their first innings on 266/8, ahead of the tourists’ 223, but the match ended in a draw after three days, with England winning the series 1-0. ..