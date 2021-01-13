Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | Professional soccer needs professional referees, not the lottery SA has now

PSL and Safa must put their squabbles aside and form a professional referees’ body for the good of the game

Refereeing in SA professional football is nothing but a lottery.



And it will remain so because the powers that be, that is the SA Football Association, have shown no energy, interest nor willingness to upgrade and realign it with the professional game these referees officiate...