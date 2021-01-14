Sport

Blast from the past: Benni boots Bafana to win over Angola

Today in SA sports history: January 15

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 January 2021 - 19:34

Today in SA sports history: January 15

2002 — Benni McCarthy scores just before halftime to secure a 1-0 victory for Bafana Bafana against Angola in a friendly at Mmabatho Stadium. It was their last warm-up match ahead of the African Nations’ Cup tournament in Mali...

