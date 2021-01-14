Sport

How Devine! Sophie dots in fastest century in women’s T20 as Blaze douses Sparks

The New Zealand cricket captain made 100 in 36 balls to knock West Indian Deandra Dottin off her perch

14 January 2021 - 19:34 By Hardik Vyas

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine smashed the fastest hundred in women’s Twenty20 cricket on Thursday, reaching the milestone in just 36 balls in the domestic Super Smash competition.

Devine, 31, hit nine sixes and nine fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets...

