Worst of times
LIAM DEL CARME | To Frans Steyn and all the others who lit up the Currie Cup, thank you
Experience from well-travelled players gives the domestic game a much-needed boost
14 January 2021 - 19:30
This year’s Currie Cup reminded us of some of the game’s most time-honoured truisms. Class is permanent, and experience remains indispensable.
Frans Steyn and Steven Kitshoff are worlds apart in the positions they occupy in their provincial teams, but the two Rugby World Cup (RWC) winners have had a similar impact for the Cheetahs and Western Province respectively ...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.