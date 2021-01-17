I’ll slam the door and worry about the rust later, says Sitak of isolation
The tennis pro is among a number of others in quarantine ahead of the Melbourne Open, but he says so far it’s grand
17 January 2021 - 18:15
As one of the 47 tennis players forced into a hard isolation ahead of the Australian Open, New Zealand’s Artem Sitak may be bouncing off the walls of his Melbourne hotel room by the end of his 14-day quarantine.
The Russia-born doubles specialist was on flight QR7493 from Los Angeles, US, sharing the chartered plane with three people who tested positive to Covid-19 after landing in the city...
