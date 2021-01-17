Sport

Weary legs aside, we’re going for points, says Hunt after Chiefs win

Amakhosi speared Cape Town City at the weekend to move further from the relegation zone

17 January 2021 - 18:13 By Marc Strydom

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt said once his team had their two early goals against Cape Town City they had to sit back and defend their lead because of their hectic programme and weary players.

Hunt admitted Chiefs’ game management could have been better in the second half of their 2-1 Premier Soccer League (PSL) win at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. There, City threw everything at Amakhosi, had a penalty turned down, struck the post and could only produce Fagrie Lakay’s 83rd-minute strike...

