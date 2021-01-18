Sport

Blast from the past: Cox rocks in Dakar rally

Today in SA sports history: January 19

David Isaacson Sports reporter
18 January 2021 - 20:48

Today in SA sports history: January 19

2000 — Alfie Cox races 647km across Libya to complete the ninth stage of the Paris-Dakar-Libya Rally in 5hr 02 min 07 sec and finish second by two seconds behind American Jimmy Lewis...

