Blast from the past: Cox rocks in Dakar rally
Today in SA sports history: January 19
18 January 2021 - 20:48
Today in SA sports history: January 19
2000 — Alfie Cox races 647km across Libya to complete the ninth stage of the Paris-Dakar-Libya Rally in 5hr 02 min 07 sec and finish second by two seconds behind American Jimmy Lewis...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.