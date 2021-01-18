Nurkovic takes the ‘im’ out of impotency and fulfils his chief task — ‘to score goals’

Ace Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurković has said watching the team struggle to find the back of the net in the four months he was sidelined with a groin injury was difficult to stomach.

Chiefs had a horror start to this season under new coach Gavin Hunt and Nurković’s absence served to sour things further for Amakhosi as they limped from one poor result to the next‚ their impotency in front of goal glaringly amplified.

But the Serbian’s return seems to have inspired a change in fortunes for the team. In his first start since recovering from the injury‚ Nurković scored the lone strike in Chiefs’ 1-0 win against AmaZulu on Wednesday. He then turned provider in his next match, delivering an assist in Chiefs’ 2-1 win against Cape Town City on Saturday to secure a second win in a row for the first time this season.

“It was a really difficult four months for me‚” he reflected on the frustrating period he spent watching from the sidelines. “Every day you can see supporters [in the streets] and they were all wishing me a speedy recovery. But sometimes you need a little bit of time to get back on the field and you cannot rush something.

“But it is not the same playing without supporters. It is a big difference because they have always been our 12th player on the field and it is harder without them. But the hard work that we are putting in is all for them‚ everything we are doing is for Amakhosi.”