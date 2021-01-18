Siraj rides an emotional rollercoaster to keep India in Test series
The inexperienced pace bowler has stepped up to lead a depleted Indian attack in the fourth Test against Australia
18 January 2021 - 20:47
An injury-ravaged India have shown tremendous resilience to stay afloat in the four-Test series against Australia, and Mohammed Siraj best illustrated their never-say-die attitude with his maiden five-wicket haul in the Brisbane decider on Monday.
It has been an emotionally testing tour for the 26-year-old who lost his father in November but stayed on to make his Test debut in Melbourne...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.