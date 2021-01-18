Siraj rides an emotional rollercoaster to keep India in Test series

The inexperienced pace bowler has stepped up to lead a depleted Indian attack in the fourth Test against Australia

An injury-ravaged India have shown tremendous resilience to stay afloat in the four-Test series against Australia, and Mohammed Siraj best illustrated their never-say-die attitude with his maiden five-wicket haul in the Brisbane decider on Monday.



It has been an emotionally testing tour for the 26-year-old who lost his father in November but stayed on to make his Test debut in Melbourne...