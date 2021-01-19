Blast from the past: 300-up as Makhaya picks up Test milestone against Pakistan
Today in SA sports history: January 20
19 January 2021 - 20:43
Today in SA sports history: January 20
1973 — Manuel Francisco blows a 6-1 lead in the 21-frame final of the world amateur snooker championships in Cardiff, eventually going down 10-11 to Ray Edmonds of England...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.