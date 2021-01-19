Sport

Blast from the past: 300-up as Makhaya picks up Test milestone against Pakistan

Today in SA sports history: January 20

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 January 2021 - 20:43

Today in SA sports history: January 20

1973 — Manuel Francisco blows a 6-1 lead in the 21-frame final of the world amateur snooker championships in Cardiff, eventually going down 10-11 to Ray Edmonds of England...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: 300-up as Makhaya picks up Test milestone against Pakistan Sport
  2. Brave India win series Down Under by the seat of their Pants Sport
  3. OBITUARY | ‘Professional soccer was built on the backs of people like Abdul ... Sport
  4. India’s win reminds us sport can serve as a tonic in these trying times Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Cox rocks in Dakar rally Sport

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Cox rocks in Dakar rally Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Vicus tastes victory as he trades in tractors for quads Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Benni boots Bafana to win over Angola Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kirstens combine as Proteas cruise to victory over Kiwis Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana roar past Indomitable Lions in cup opener Sport
X