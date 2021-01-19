Brave India win series Down Under by the seat of their Pants

Tim Paine’s captaincy under scrutiny after Australia crash to bitter defeat to depleted Indian team

Rishabh Pant unleashed a Twenty20-style batting assault to blast India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth Test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahane’s injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph.



Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant timed his innings to perfection in a 138-ball 89 as India galloped to a record 328-run chase at the Gabba, becoming the first team since the West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia at their Brisbane stronghold...