Brave India win series Down Under by the seat of their Pants
Tim Paine’s captaincy under scrutiny after Australia crash to bitter defeat to depleted Indian team
19 January 2021 - 20:43
Rishabh Pant unleashed a Twenty20-style batting assault to blast India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth Test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahane’s injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant timed his innings to perfection in a 138-ball 89 as India galloped to a record 328-run chase at the Gabba, becoming the first team since the West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia at their Brisbane stronghold...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.