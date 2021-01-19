Sport

Brave India win series Down Under by the seat of their Pants

Tim Paine’s captaincy under scrutiny after Australia crash to bitter defeat to depleted Indian team

19 January 2021 - 20:43 By Ian Ransom

Rishabh Pant unleashed a Twenty20-style batting assault to blast India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth Test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahane’s injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant timed his innings to perfection in a 138-ball 89 as India galloped to a record 328-run chase at the Gabba, becoming the first team since the West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia at their Brisbane stronghold...

