Punt Intended
India’s win reminds us sport can serve as a tonic in these trying times
While sport has evolved over the years, it still has the ability to brighten our lives, pandemic or not
19 January 2021 - 20:41
India and Australia proved one thing in the cricket Test series that ended yesterday; that no matter what, sport will always serve up a thriller.
India, after losing the first Test and weakened by injury, came back to win the four-match series 2-1 by taking the final Test in Brisbane by three wickets...
