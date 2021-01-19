Punt Intended

India’s win reminds us sport can serve as a tonic in these trying times

While sport has evolved over the years, it still has the ability to brighten our lives, pandemic or not

India and Australia proved one thing in the cricket Test series that ended yesterday; that no matter what, sport will always serve up a thriller.



India, after losing the first Test and weakened by injury, came back to win the four-match series 2-1 by taking the final Test in Brisbane by three wickets...