OBITUARY | ‘Professional soccer was built on the backs of people like Abdul Bhamjee’

The ‘flamboyant’ PRO, who was behind the construction of SA’s first football stadium, drove unity in soccer: Jordaan

19 January 2021 - 20:42 By Marc Strydom

Abdul Bhamjee, who died aged 83 in Johannesburg on Monday night, was a “flamboyant character” who helped lead a breakaway group in the 1980s to form a single national soccer league.

He was also the driving force behind the construction of FNB Stadium in Soweto, the first football venue in the country, which was later upgraded to become Soccer City for the 2010 Fifa World Cup in SA...

