Blast from the past: Kuiper clobbers Proteas to victory over England

David Isaacson Sports reporter
20 January 2021 - 19:29

Today in SA sports history: January 21

1961 — Forwards Doug Hopwood and Johan Claassen score tries as the Springboks beat Scotland 12-5 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Frik du Preez, playing on the flank, landed two penalties. ..

