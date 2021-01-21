Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas on road to defeat despite Rhodes

Today in SA sports history: January 25

David Isaacson Sports reporter
21 January 2021 - 20:29

1994 — Jonty Rhodes top-scores with 43 as SA lose the deciding third ODI final against Australia by 35 runs in Sydney. The hosts made 223/8 in their 50 overs. But the Proteas run-chase never got going, with only two other batsmen scoring more than 20 runs as SA limped to 188/9. The visitors had won the first of the best-of-three final to decide a triangular tournament that had also featured New Zealand...

