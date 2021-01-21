Christiano almighty! Ronaldo skops himself into the record books

Portuguese striker notches up a record 760th goal to help Juventus add another trophy to their collection

Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed as the most prolific professional goalscorer in the history of the game on Wednesday after notching his 760th senior goal to help Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup.



The title of greatest goalscorer is much contested, and global governing body Fifa does not keep an official record, but several media outlets reported Ronaldo’s strike had taken him past Austro-Czech Josef Bican to the top of the list. Bican, as well as Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario, scored in excess of 1,000 goals during their careers, but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches. ..