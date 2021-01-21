Sport

Christiano almighty! Ronaldo skops himself into the record books

Portuguese striker notches up a record 760th goal to help Juventus add another trophy to their collection

21 January 2021 - 20:27 By Nick Mulvenney

Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed as the most prolific professional goalscorer in the history of the game on Wednesday after notching his 760th senior goal to help Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup.

The title of greatest goalscorer is much contested, and global governing body Fifa does not keep an official record, but several media outlets reported Ronaldo’s strike had taken him past Austro-Czech Josef Bican to the top of the list. Bican, as well as Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario, scored in excess of 1,000 goals during their careers, but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Proteas on road to defeat despite Rhodes Sport
  2. Christiano almighty! Ronaldo skops himself into the record books Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | ‘We desperately want to play Lions. Players extended their ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kuiper clobbers Proteas to victory over England Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Alas, the most predictable thing about our league is its ... Sport

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64 Soccer
  2. Juve! 100 Years of an Italian football dynasty Sport
  3. We are all equally vulnerable, fans say after Ronaldo's positive Covid-19 test Soccer
  4. Pele congratulates Messi for equalling goal record Soccer
X