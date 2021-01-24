Blast from the past: Proteas hit dead-end despite Jonty’s best efforts

Today in SA sports history: January 25

Today in SA sports history: January 25



1994 — Jonty Rhodes top-scores with 43 as SA lose the deciding third ODI final against Australia by 35 runs in Sydney. The hosts made 223/8 in their 50 overs. But the Proteas run-chase never got going, with only two other batsmen scoring more than 20 runs as SA limped to 188/9. The visitors had won the first of the best-of-three final to decide a triangular tournament that also featured New Zealand...