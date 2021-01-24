Proteas’ tough task: inexperienced team, unfamiliar conditions
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis points to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the danger man
24 January 2021 - 17:56
Experienced batsman Faf du Plessis says SA must master the unfamiliar conditions and home captain Babar Azam, when they play their first Test in Pakistan since 2007 in the opening match of a two-game series that starts in Karachi on Tuesday.
The Proteas return to Pakistan for the first time since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in the city of Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians...
