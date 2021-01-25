Sport

The ball’s in Khune’s court, says Chiefs mentor Hunt

Since Itumeleng Khune’s shaky start to the season, Daniel Akpeyi has stepped in and made the No.1 position his own

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
25 January 2021 - 19:48

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s absence from the starting line-up has raised eyebrows among the club’s fans, but coach Gavin Hunt says his return to the field is in his own hands.

Hunt said the ball is in Khune’s court and if he works hard‚ remains fit‚ impresses at training and proves to the technical team that he is better than the players he’s competing with for a starting berth‚ then he will regain his place and play. But if he is not able to meet these challenges‚ he is not likely to see the jersey in a long time. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Hawk swoops to flyweight world title Sport
  2. The ball’s in Khune’s court, says Chiefs mentor Hunt Sport
  3. To be Frank! Ruthless Chelsea sack fan favourite Lampard after poor run Sport
  4. Proteas’ tough task: inexperienced team, unfamiliar conditions Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Proteas hit dead-end despite Jonty’s best efforts Sport

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. Chiefs coach Hunt on Mashiane: I liked him from the day that I saw him because ... Soccer
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Alas, the most predictable thing about our league is its ... Sport
  3. OBITUARY | ‘Professional soccer was built on the backs of people like Abdul ... Sport
X