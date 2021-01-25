The ball’s in Khune’s court, says Chiefs mentor Hunt

Since Itumeleng Khune’s shaky start to the season, Daniel Akpeyi has stepped in and made the No.1 position his own

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s absence from the starting line-up has raised eyebrows among the club’s fans, but coach Gavin Hunt says his return to the field is in his own hands.



Hunt said the ball is in Khune’s court and if he works hard‚ remains fit‚ impresses at training and proves to the technical team that he is better than the players he’s competing with for a starting berth‚ then he will regain his place and play. But if he is not able to meet these challenges‚ he is not likely to see the jersey in a long time. ..