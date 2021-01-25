To be Frank! Ruthless Chelsea sack fan favourite Lampard after poor run

Lampard is the 12th Chelsea manager to be fired since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003

Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after a run of five defeats in eight league games left the London side ninth in the Premier League standings.



Lampard, who led Chelsea to a top-four finish and the FA Cup final in his debut 2019-20 campaign in charge, did not get the best out of his squad this season despite the club spending more than £220m (R4,5bn) on new recruits...