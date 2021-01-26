Punt intended

DAVID ISAACSON | From fairytale to horror story: how did Olympic sport end up in tatters?

From six medals in 2012 to 10 in 2016 to a mess in the run-up to Tokyo. Is it funding or does Sascoc just not care?

So how exactly did SA Olympic sport slip to the edge of oblivion?



Less than five years ago, several Cinderella codes had caught sight of their prince, glass slippers in hand and marriage on their minds...