No plan B: IOC tackles questions of Olympic proportions, but not cancellation

However, opinion polls in Japan show the public is strongly against staging the global event

The Tokyo Olympics will top the agenda when the International Olympic Committee’s executive board meets on Wednesday — but with the board firmly backing the event, any talk of scrapping it altogether due to the Covid-19 pandemic is highly unlikely.



With less than six months to go until the troubled Games are due to start, the board will instead tackle questions over the vaccination of athletes, international visitors and the attendance of spectators, and safety regulations among other matters...