Blast from the past: Amla and Rossouw blow Windies away

Today in SA sports history: January 28

1932 — Don McCorkindale fights to a 15-round draw against Larry Gains for the British Empire heavyweight crown at the Royal Albert Hall in London. McCorkindale fought Gains, a black Canadian, twice more, both at the same venue. Gains won the first rematch, also for the title, some two months later, but the South African won the third, a non-title bout, the following year. McCorkindale was SA’s only world-ranked heavyweight until the 1970s...