Blast from the past: Amla and Rossouw blow Windies away
Today in SA sports history: January 28
27 January 2021 - 19:36
Today in SA sports history: January 28
1932 — Don McCorkindale fights to a 15-round draw against Larry Gains for the British Empire heavyweight crown at the Royal Albert Hall in London. McCorkindale fought Gains, a black Canadian, twice more, both at the same venue. Gains won the first rematch, also for the title, some two months later, but the South African won the third, a non-title bout, the following year. McCorkindale was SA’s only world-ranked heavyweight until the 1970s...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.