Rafa and Serena give strict OZ Open protocols the thumbs up

Australian Open competitors are undergoing a 14-day isolation period ahead of next month’s event

Rafa Nadal feels tennis players are privileged to be able to compete at the Australian Open during the Covid-19 pandemic, and urged fellow participants to have a wider perspective of the strict health measures in the country.



About 1,200 participants were allowed to fly to Australia for the summer of tennis as thousands of its citizens are unable to return home due to travel restrictions...