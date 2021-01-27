Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | I’m tired of shady characters. I’d rather give credit to players and coaches

If you get caught up with all the shenanigans of football administrators, it’s easy to lose sight of the ‘Beautiful Game’

Amid all the off-the-field chaos going on in SA’s Premier Soccer League, there are at least a couple of decent things happening on the field that soothe our pain and disappointment.



Perhaps saying I’m disappointed in the dodgy people rubbing our game the wrong way is an understatement...