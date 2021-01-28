Sport

CSA circus continues, as newly-appointed executive quits three weeks into job

Denga Ramuedzisi is another to join the revolving door of CSA employees in the past few months

28 January 2021 - 20:19 By Tiisetso Malepa

Denga Ramuedzisi‚ the man appointed by the Cricket SA (CSA) interim board to serve as the link between the board and executive management‚ has quit after just three weeks in the job.

The CSA interim board announced the appointment of Ramuedzisi as the executive support officer during a media briefing last week, and said one of his functions was to improve the relationship between the CSA board and the executive management. ..

