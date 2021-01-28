Sport

Worst of times

LIAM DEL CARME | Yannick’s best shot sees him breeze in to becalm Charlie

Charlie Dalin was first over the line in the Vendée Globe, but Yannick Bestaven’s time gave him the win

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
28 January 2021 - 20:19

The sporting event that arguably exacts the greatest physical and mental toll on its participants finished early on Thursday morning. It is unlikely, however, to dominate headlines.

You may be unaware of the event that takes competitors to the extremities of human endeavour for a number of reasons. The sport is considered a niche, if not elitist, pursuit, isn’t exactly tailored for mass audiences, attracts mostly Frenchmen and women, hasn’t found mass appeal outside France and took the winner around the world for 80 days...

