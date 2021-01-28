Worst of times
LIAM DEL CARME | Yannick’s best shot sees him breeze in to becalm Charlie
Charlie Dalin was first over the line in the Vendée Globe, but Yannick Bestaven’s time gave him the win
28 January 2021 - 20:19
The sporting event that arguably exacts the greatest physical and mental toll on its participants finished early on Thursday morning. It is unlikely, however, to dominate headlines.
You may be unaware of the event that takes competitors to the extremities of human endeavour for a number of reasons. The sport is considered a niche, if not elitist, pursuit, isn’t exactly tailored for mass audiences, attracts mostly Frenchmen and women, hasn’t found mass appeal outside France and took the winner around the world for 80 days...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.