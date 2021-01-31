Ever-hospitable Aussies offer to host SA’s British and Irish Lions tour

This year’s tour, which been many years in the planning, is under threat from the spiralling Covid pandemic

Australia has offered to stage this year’s British and Irish Lions tour of SA, which is under threat because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan said on Sunday.



The Lions are scheduled to play eight matches in SA, including a three-match series against the world champions the Springboks, starting on July 3 in Cape Town. Both Britain and SA are still firmly in the grip of the coronavirus, however, and Lions officials are scheduled to decide this month whether to proceed with the tour, or look at other options...