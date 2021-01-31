What a bunch of twits! Rashford the latest target of online abuse

In yet another example of online abuse, the scourge of social media rears its ugly head again

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said the racial abuse he received online after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal was “humanity and social media at its worst”.



The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be irresponsible to do so...