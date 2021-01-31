What a bunch of twits! Rashford the latest target of online abuse
In yet another example of online abuse, the scourge of social media rears its ugly head again
31 January 2021 - 16:07
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said the racial abuse he received online after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal was “humanity and social media at its worst”.
The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be irresponsible to do so...
