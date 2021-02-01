Sport

Blast from the past: Matlala’s ‘pro’ debut ends with the baby being thrown out

Today in SA sports history: February 2

David Isaacson Sports reporter
01 February 2021 - 21:19

Today in SA sports history: February 2

1976 — Golfer Dale Hayes wins the South African Open after an 18-hole play-off at Houghton in Johannesburg, beating John Fourie by three strokes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Matlala’s ‘pro’ debut ends with the baby being thrown out Sport
  2. Djokovic and Serbia eye a repeat of last year’s cup win Down Under Sport
  3. More Salah please: Klopp hails Egyptian’s insatiable appetite for goals Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open Sport
  5. Ever-hospitable Aussies offer to host SA’s British and Irish Lions tour Sport

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Hawk swoops to flyweight world title Sport
  2. Blast from the past: SA continue losing streak against Kiwis Sport
  3. Blast from the past: SA nail England on pitch and paddock Sport
  4. Blast from the past: It’s hundreds for the Proteas as Pollock knocks India for ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Proteas stage stirring fightback against Aussies Sport
X