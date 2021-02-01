Blast from the past: Matlala’s ‘pro’ debut ends with the baby being thrown out
Today in SA sports history: February 2
01 February 2021 - 21:19
Today in SA sports history: February 2
1976 — Golfer Dale Hayes wins the South African Open after an 18-hole play-off at Houghton in Johannesburg, beating John Fourie by three strokes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.