Sport

Blast from the past: Williams makes his mark as Bafana win African Nations’ Cup

Today in SA sports history: February 3

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 February 2021 - 19:32

Today in SA sports history: February 3

1984 — Simon Skhosana dethrones Pindile Gaika as SA bantamweight champion on points over 12 rounds. Skhosana went on to challenge unsuccessfully for a world title...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Body blow for Cricket SA as Australia postpone tour Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Class of ’96 made us dream. Hopefully we won’t wait another 25 ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Williams makes his mark as Bafana win African Nations’ Cup Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Matlala’s ‘pro’ debut ends with the baby being thrown out Sport
  5. Djokovic and Serbia eye a repeat of last year’s cup win Down Under Sport

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Matlala’s ‘pro’ debut ends with the baby being thrown out Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Joyi for SA boxers as they make their mark Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Amla and Rossouw blow Windies away Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Papwa breaks down barriers as he purrs to victory Sport
X