Body blow for Cricket SA as Australia postpone tour

The second coronavirus wave and cancellation of the England tour earlier this year were causes for concern for the Australians

Cricket SA (CSA) suffered a major blow on Tuesday when Australia postponed their inbound tour‚ citing rising coronavirus infections in the country as the reason. Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley, said the decision was not taken lightly and largely influenced by the Covid-19 situation in SA.



“Due to the public health situation in SA‚ which includes a second wave and new variant of the coronavirus‚ and following extensive due diligence with medical experts‚ it has become clear travelling from Australia to SA at this time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players‚ support staff and the community‚” said Hockley. “We acknowledge the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour‚ during which we made it clear Cricket Australia was prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen.”..