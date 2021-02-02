Punt intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Class of ’96 made us dream. Hopefully we won’t wait another 25 years

Black sportsmen had to navigate unlevel playing fields in 1970s and 1980s, paving the way for the stars of today

A quarter of a century ago today substitute Mark Williams scored twice to give Bafana Bafana a famous 2-0 victory over Tunisia in the final of the African Nations’ Cup.



Captain Neil Tovey received the trophy from then-president Nelson Mandela in front of 80,000 fans at Soccer City and his team’s world rankings rose to 19th...