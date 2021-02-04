Blast from the past: Hansie hammers Proteas to win over Windies

Today in SA sports history: February 5

Today in SA sports history: February 5



1965 — A Pretoria umpire walks off court mid-match to protest the constant complaints by one of the players during a semifinal. American Donald Dell was playing against Australian-turned-South African Bob Hewitt — and it wasn’t the normally fiery tempered Hewitt doing the moaning. Dell had repeatedly complained about line calls and then complained further when the line judges walked off the court. That’s when umpire Ian Cunningham decided he’d had enough too. “Well, it’s all yours, boys,” he said as he threw down the score sheet, put on his coat and walked into the stands. An office-bearer from the SA Lawn Tennis Union took over as umpire. Dell surprised Hewitt to win 7-9, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. In 2015 — half a century later — Hewitt was convicted of rape and sexual assault against girls he coached in the 1980s and 1990s...