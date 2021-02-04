Sport

Blast from the past: Hansie hammers Proteas to win over Windies

Today in SA sports history: February 5

David Isaacson Sports reporter
04 February 2021 - 20:40

Today in SA sports history: February 5

1965 — A Pretoria umpire walks off court mid-match to protest the constant complaints by one of the players during a semifinal. American Donald Dell was playing against Australian-turned-South African Bob Hewitt — and it wasn’t the normally fiery tempered Hewitt doing the moaning. Dell had repeatedly complained about line calls and then complained further when the line judges walked off the court. That’s when umpire Ian Cunningham decided he’d had enough too. “Well, it’s all yours, boys,” he said as he threw down the score sheet, put on his coat and walked into the stands. An office-bearer from the SA Lawn Tennis Union took over as umpire. Dell surprised Hewitt to win 7-9, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. In 2015 — half a century later — Hewitt was convicted of rape and sexual assault against girls he coached in the 1980s and 1990s...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Hansie hammers Proteas to win over Windies Sport
  2. KEVIN McCALLUM | No extra cover: SA not enough of a police state for Australians Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Then sinks my soul: there’s nothing deader than an empty ... Sport
  4. Newlands crowd may have hated Nasty Booter, but he loved playing there Sport
  5. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Chippa United heading for a crash — it’s just a matter of when Sport

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: SA heavyweight hope Knoetze KOs Bobick Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Williams makes his mark as Bafana win African Nations’ Cup Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Matlala’s ‘pro’ debut ends with the baby being thrown out Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Joyi for SA boxers as they make their mark Sport
X