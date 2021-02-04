Sport

KEVIN McCALLUM | No extra cover: SA not enough of a police state for Australians

It’s inexplicable though, that Aussie cricketers were allowed to travel to India for the recent IPL

04 February 2021 - 20:38 By Kevin McCallum

The difference in the approaches of SA and Australia to containing the Covid-19 virus is simple, an Australian friend told me this week.

South Africans, through necessity and the situation they find themselves in, have accepted they have to live with the virus. Australians, on the other hand, do not want to live with it at all. They don’t just want the virus to be a safe social distance away. They want the virus to stay a world away, off their shores, preferably where more than 35,000 of their fellow Australians are still stranded trying to get back home...

