WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Then sinks my soul: there’s nothing deader than an empty stadium

The electricity and energy fans bring to stadiums go hand in hand with what happens on the pitch

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
04 February 2021 - 20:38

While watching the dramatic Currie Cup final unfold at an empty Loftus Versfeld last weekend, I reminded myself of how the great unscripted theatre that is sport needs an audience.

The stage just isn’t appropriately lit without the reflection of those in attendance...

