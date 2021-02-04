WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Then sinks my soul: there’s nothing deader than an empty stadium
The electricity and energy fans bring to stadiums go hand in hand with what happens on the pitch
04 February 2021 - 20:38
While watching the dramatic Currie Cup final unfold at an empty Loftus Versfeld last weekend, I reminded myself of how the great unscripted theatre that is sport needs an audience.
The stage just isn’t appropriately lit without the reflection of those in attendance...
