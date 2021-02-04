Newlands crowd may have hated Nasty Booter, but he loved playing there

As the curtain closes on the Cape Town stadium, Naas Botha tells us his fond memories of his times there

Despite being typecast as a villain and the player the Newlands crowd liked to hate most‚ Naas Botha goes aflutter when he reminisces about the now-mothballed stadium.



While Botha is sad to see the poles he regularly bisected come out‚ he grudgingly accepts “it’s time to move on”...