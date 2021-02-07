‘A brother of serious note’: Remembering Windies and EP quick Ezra Moseley

The Barbadian fast bowler was a popular and highly respected cricketer around the world

The cricketing world paid tribute to Ezra Moseley after the former Eastern Province and West Indies fast bowler died tragically at the weekend, aged 63. Moseley was out cycling in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday morning when he was struck by an SUV at a road junction. He died at the scene.



The news shocked the cricketing world with many former teammates and players paying tribute to the speedster...