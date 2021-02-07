Blast from the past: Richards does the double over ‘The Tank’

1975 — Mike “The Tank” Schutte, one of SA’s popular figures of the boxing ring, makes his second challenge for the SA heavyweight crown against Jimmy Richards in Pretoria. He lost on points over 12 rounds, but that was an improvement on the 12th-round technical knockout defeat he suffered at the hands of Richards nearly a year earlier. Schutte would make it third time lucky in his next challenge in September 1975...